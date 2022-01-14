Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,345 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Generac by 462.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its stake in Generac by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $311.66. 4,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,406. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.21 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $380.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Several research analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.10.
In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Generac Profile
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
