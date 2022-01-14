Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,345 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Generac by 462.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its stake in Generac by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $311.66. 4,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,406. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.21 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $380.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.10.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

