Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at $714,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1,104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 41,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,319,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

RBLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

In other Roblox news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $3,727,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 590,364 shares of company stock valued at $62,244,571 in the last 90 days.

Shares of Roblox stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.59. 118,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,423,621. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.