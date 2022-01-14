Welltower Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.62 Per Share (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Welltower in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Welltower’s FY2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WELL. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.94.

NYSE:WELL opened at $87.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.34, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.79. Welltower has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,290,038,000 after buying an additional 9,698,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Welltower by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,717,000 after buying an additional 2,107,730 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,109,000 after buying an additional 1,721,116 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 301.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,711,000 after buying an additional 1,641,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Welltower by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,737,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,486,000 after buying an additional 1,637,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

