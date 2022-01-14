Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.94.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $87.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Welltower has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.34, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 55.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 214.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 697.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.