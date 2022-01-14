West China Cement (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of West China Cement (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
WCHNF stock remained flat at $$0.18 during midday trading on Thursday.
About West China Cement
