West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,855 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,604,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,730,743,000 after purchasing an additional 136,754 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,917,009,000 after acquiring an additional 325,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,224,867,000 after acquiring an additional 115,853 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,531,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $766,518,000 after acquiring an additional 190,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,413,000 after acquiring an additional 353,917 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

NYSE WST opened at $380.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $433.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.51. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.