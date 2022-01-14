Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $124.92

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $124.92 and last traded at $124.06, with a volume of 7131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.79.

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.69.

The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.15 and a 200 day moving average of $105.39.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

In related news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11,777.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 21,906 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.2% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 595,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,245,000 after buying an additional 119,642 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,480,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,347,000 after purchasing an additional 137,837 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

