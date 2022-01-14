Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Price Target Increased to C$2.25 by Analysts at CIBC

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Western Forest Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.90 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.53.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

OTCMKTS WFSTF opened at $1.83 on Monday. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0323 per share. This is a boost from Western Forest Products’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.