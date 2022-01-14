Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stake Raised by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 60,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 34,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 44,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.53. 14,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,793. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average of $36.73. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $30.87 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.