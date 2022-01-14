Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $105,000. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WPM opened at $39.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.33. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.44. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

