Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 63.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,156 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WHR opened at $226.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $180.44 and a 52 week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.23.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

