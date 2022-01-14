Whitbread (LON:WTB) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 3,800 ($51.58) price objective on the stock.
WTB has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($48.87) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($54.30) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($48.87) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,700 ($50.22) to GBX 3,800 ($51.58) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,715.56 ($50.44).
Shares of WTB traded down GBX 47 ($0.64) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,093 ($41.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,603. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,020.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,127.72. The company has a market cap of £6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 2,672.02 ($36.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,949.01 ($53.60). The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98.
About Whitbread
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.
