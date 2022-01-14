Whitbread (LON:WTB) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 3,800 ($51.58) price objective on the stock.

WTB has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($48.87) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($54.30) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($48.87) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,700 ($50.22) to GBX 3,800 ($51.58) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,715.56 ($50.44).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Shares of WTB traded down GBX 47 ($0.64) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,093 ($41.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,603. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,020.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,127.72. The company has a market cap of £6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 2,672.02 ($36.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,949.01 ($53.60). The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98.

In related news, insider Alison Brittain sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,012 ($40.89), for a total value of £183,250.08 ($248,744.51).

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.