Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,330 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,283 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.41% of Whiting Petroleum worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

WLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.44.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice acquired 15,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.37. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.76.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $401.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.