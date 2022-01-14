Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Short Interest Update

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the December 15th total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.3 days.

OTCMKTS:WIPKF opened at $29.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.36. Winpak has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $36.10.

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on Winpak from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday.

Winpak Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging materials and related packaging machines. The firm operates through following segments: Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding; Flexible Packaging; and Packaging Machinery. The Rigid Packaging & Flexible Lidding segment includes the rigid containers and lidding product groups.

