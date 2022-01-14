Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,025 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,615,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,317,000 after purchasing an additional 75,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,414. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $102.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.55.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

In other news, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.30.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.