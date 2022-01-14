Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.51, but opened at $9.20. Wipro shares last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 27,817 shares trading hands.

The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Get Wipro alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on WIT. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wipro in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Wipro Company Profile (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.