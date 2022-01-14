WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 56,416 shares.The stock last traded at $73.74 and had previously closed at $73.78.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 40.1% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

