World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after purchasing an additional 991,782 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.4% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,358,000 after purchasing an additional 356,510 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after purchasing an additional 321,647 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $181,703,000. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 16.7% during the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,204,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,996,000 after purchasing an additional 172,374 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $776.00.

Charter Communications stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $616.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $585.45 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $653.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $713.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

