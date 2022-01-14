World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $5.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $431.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,034. The company has a market cap of $103.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $462.39 and its 200 day moving average is $445.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $508.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.90.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.