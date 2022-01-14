World Asset Management Inc Has $1.50 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,944,539,000 after buying an additional 321,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after buying an additional 7,734,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after buying an additional 7,186,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $7.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $309.81. The company had a trading volume of 26,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,291. The stock has a market cap of $81.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $335.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.56.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.73.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

