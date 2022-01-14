World Asset Management Inc Has $1.61 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after buying an additional 15,651 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 595,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after buying an additional 12,082 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,120,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,137,000 after buying an additional 21,184 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $82.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,805. The company has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.40 and its 200-day moving average is $79.16.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

