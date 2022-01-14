World Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.28.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $366.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,794. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

