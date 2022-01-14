World Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.87, for a total value of $3,464,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,655 shares of company stock worth $15,161,081. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NOW traded up $9.80 on Friday, reaching $531.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.22, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $639.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $626.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Truist raised their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $791.00 to $680.00 in a report on Wednesday. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.90.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.