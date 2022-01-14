Wrapped Bitcoin Price Hits $43,209.84 on Major Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.53 billion and approximately $193.97 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $43,209.84 or 0.99949703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00092301 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00032606 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00034818 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.54 or 0.00665105 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 266,881 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

