Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Reaches Market Capitalization of $791,966.80

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $791,966.80 and $13,833.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $412.27 or 0.00959920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00063867 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00074620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.59 or 0.07692044 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,924.95 or 0.99945913 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00069109 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

