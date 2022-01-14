Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Shares Down 3.7%

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF)’s stock price fell 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $86.95 and last traded at $86.95. 336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.33.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Xero from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.38.

Xero Ltd. engages in the provision of online business solutions for small businesses and their advisors. It operates through the Australia and New Zealand, and International geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Kenneth Drury and Hamish Edwards on July 6, 2006 and is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand.

