Xfinance 24-Hour Volume Hits $100,580.00 (XFI)

Xfinance (CURRENCY:XFI) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Xfinance coin can now be bought for about $78.92 or 0.00182975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xfinance has a total market cap of $3.71 million and $100,580.00 worth of Xfinance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Xfinance has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Xfinance alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00057759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Xfinance Profile

XFI is a coin. Xfinance’s total supply is 46,993 coins. The official message board for Xfinance is medium.com/@nowex . Xfinance’s official website is xfinance.io . Xfinance’s official Twitter account is @xfinance_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xfinance is a decentralized finance (DeFi) yield aggregator platform, which aims to build an aggregate liquidity pool, a leveraged trading platform, automatic market making, and other functional platforms. “

Buying and Selling Xfinance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xfinance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xfinance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xfinance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xfinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xfinance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.