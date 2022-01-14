XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $141.17

Shares of XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.17 ($1.92) and traded as low as GBX 139.50 ($1.89). XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 140.50 ($1.91), with a volume of 9,297 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on XPS. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 191 ($2.59) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.85) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £287.21 million and a PE ratio of 36.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 139.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 141.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.72%.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile (LON:XPS)

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

