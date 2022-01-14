Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Down 7.1%

Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) were down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.02 and last traded at $50.62. Approximately 219,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,699,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.51.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YNDX shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yandex will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

