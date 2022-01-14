Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yellow Corporation provides comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload networks in North America with local, regional, national and international. The company offers industry expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods. It is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Yellow Corporation, formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc., is headquarted in OVERLAND PARK, Kan. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on YELL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Yellow from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Yellow from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yellow presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ YELL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.80. 4,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 3.04. Yellow has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $15.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yellow will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Carty bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $135,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew A. Doheny purchased 31,000 shares of Yellow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $407,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 66,000 shares of company stock worth $820,250 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Yellow during the 1st quarter worth about $508,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Yellow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Yellow in the second quarter worth $354,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Yellow in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yellow during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

