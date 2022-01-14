YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in YETI were worth $7,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in YETI by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in YETI by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in YETI by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,122 shares of company stock valued at $9,411,164 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $72.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.57. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.98.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.27 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on YETI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

