Yield Guild Games Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $37.68 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Yield Guild Games has a market capitalization of $374.81 million and approximately $37.68 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00010636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00063166 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00075102 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,272.82 or 0.07592590 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,954.03 or 0.99648718 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00068417 BTC.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games' total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,755,660 coins.

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using US dollars.

