Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. CAE reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $647.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAE shares. TD Securities raised their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CAE in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.78.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.60. CAE has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in CAE by 27.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,096 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in CAE by 158.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,689,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,188 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in CAE in the second quarter worth approximately $51,416,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CAE by 50.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,228,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,289,000 after buying an additional 1,086,830 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,365,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,066,000 after purchasing an additional 812,088 shares during the last quarter. 56.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

