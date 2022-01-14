Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Post $2.15 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.18 and the lowest is $2.12. Cirrus Logic reported earnings of $2.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $6.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRUS. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.34.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,893 shares of company stock worth $4,909,130. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth about $18,788,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 135.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 25.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,038,000 after buying an additional 39,225 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.83. The stock had a trading volume of 735 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,319. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.74.

Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

