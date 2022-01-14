Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.57. CubeSmart reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.56.

Shares of CUBE traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.07. 57,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,149. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.10. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 156.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,366,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,313,920,000 after purchasing an additional 559,032 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,811,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,970,000 after purchasing an additional 787,658 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CubeSmart by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,882,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,443,000 after acquiring an additional 465,249 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CubeSmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,264,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in CubeSmart by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,117,000 after acquiring an additional 516,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

