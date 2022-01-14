Zacks: Analysts Anticipate John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $518.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to report sales of $518.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $522.35 million and the lowest is $514.00 million. John Bean Technologies reported sales of $439.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Shares of JBT traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.36. The company had a trading volume of 80,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,757. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.25. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

In related news, Director James M. Ringler sold 1,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $284,547.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $44,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,046 shares of company stock valued at $668,362. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

