Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) to Announce -$0.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for LianBio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that LianBio will report full year earnings of ($4.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($2.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.96). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LianBio.
LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06).
Shares of NASDAQ:LIAN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.98. 110,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,553. LianBio has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16.
About LianBio
LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.
