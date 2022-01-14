Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) to Announce -$0.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for LianBio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LianBio will report full year earnings of ($4.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($2.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.96). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LianBio.

Get LianBio alerts:

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LianBio in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of LianBio in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LianBio in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIAN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.98. 110,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,553. LianBio has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16.

About LianBio

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LianBio (LIAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LianBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LianBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.