Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $1.02. Materion reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $388.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.30 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Materion stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.42. 1,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,255. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.42. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $63.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.27%.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Materion by 435.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

