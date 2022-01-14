Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings. MGIC Investment reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MGIC Investment.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTG. Bank of America lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Shares of MTG opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.71. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.08%.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 122.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 129.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

