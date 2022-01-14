Zacks: Analysts Expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will report $117.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.70 million to $120.20 million. Bandwidth posted sales of $113.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year sales of $482.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $480.50 million to $485.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $563.37 million, with estimates ranging from $544.72 million to $582.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bandwidth.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAND shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bandwidth from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,025 shares of company stock valued at $145,820. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $66.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 89.83 and a beta of 0.46. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $60.13 and a 12-month high of $196.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.53.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bandwidth (BAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.