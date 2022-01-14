Zacks: Analysts Expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. Cohu posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $174,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,188 shares of company stock valued at $398,280. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Cohu by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Cohu by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Cohu by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cohu by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Cohu by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.35. 207,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,659. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.73.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

