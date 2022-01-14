Zacks: Analysts Expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to report sales of $57.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.60 million and the highest is $59.99 million. Cryoport posted sales of $48.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year sales of $224.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $226.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $268.47 million, with estimates ranging from $261.50 million to $278.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CYRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 11,217 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $849,575.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 641,717 shares of company stock valued at $48,270,373. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cryoport by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,923 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $174,982,000 after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,292,098 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $144,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,885 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,035,870 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $135,406,000 after purchasing an additional 24,167 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Cryoport by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $96,373,000 after purchasing an additional 386,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cryoport by 54.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $91,030,000 after buying an additional 484,718 shares during the period.

Shares of CYRX stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.50. 421,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,255. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $86.30.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

