Zacks: Analysts Expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to Post $0.55 EPS

Analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.58. First Financial Bancorp. reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $155.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFBC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.72. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $26.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,610,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,726,000 after buying an additional 212,737 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,675,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,103,000 after purchasing an additional 40,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,769,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,710,000 after purchasing an additional 150,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after purchasing an additional 54,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,428,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

