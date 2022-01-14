Zacks: Analysts Expect FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings. FreightCar America reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FreightCar America.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 28.95% and a negative return on equity of 3,048.14%. The company had revenue of $58.31 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FreightCar America by 3,303.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 296,425 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $841,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FreightCar America by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 614,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 126,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FreightCar America by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 100,158 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $3.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.34. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $8.63.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

