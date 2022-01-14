Zacks: Analysts Expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to announce sales of $126.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.10 million. Tivity Health reported sales of $100.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year sales of $480.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $478.98 million to $482.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $530.78 million, with estimates ranging from $504.57 million to $555.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

TVTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 1,663.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tivity Health stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $25.06. 6,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,426. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.40. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

