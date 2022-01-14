Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Brokerages expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.24). Berkeley Lights reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on BLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

BLI traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.30. 47,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,954. The stock has a market cap of $627.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.94. Berkeley Lights has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.17.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 20,704 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $500,001.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Rothman acquired 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,143,000 after purchasing an additional 794,914 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 57,287 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter worth about $491,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

