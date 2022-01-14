Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will announce sales of $30.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.78 million and the highest is $30.50 million. Global Medical REIT reported sales of $24.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year sales of $115.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.28 million to $116.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $128.03 million, with estimates ranging from $119.76 million to $139.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Global Medical REIT.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

GMRE stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $17.15. 500,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,447. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 546.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 156,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34,744 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 294,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 49,361 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,138 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.0% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 676,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.