Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Announce $1.54 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to announce earnings per share of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. KB Home reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $7.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.87 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other news, Director Melissa Lora sold 24,393 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $995,966.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,032 shares of company stock valued at $14,837,469 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in KB Home by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KBH opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.86.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.