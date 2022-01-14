Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.39. Kite Realty Group Trust reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. 39.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.86, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 584.66%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

