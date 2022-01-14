Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to report ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 89.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.27) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.69 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

PAR stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.10. 527,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,062. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.88. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $90.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,987,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,902,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 12.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,977,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,138,000 after purchasing an additional 328,516 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,089,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 32.4% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 999,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,472,000 after purchasing an additional 244,417 shares during the period.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

